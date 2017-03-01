版本:
BRIEF-Athenex Inc appoints Jeffrey M. Yordon as COO

March 1 Athenex Inc (IPO-KNPC.O)

* Athenex Inc announces the promotion of Jeffrey M. Yordon to the position of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
