公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 23:31 BJT

BRIEF-Athenex Inc shares open at $12‍ vs IPO price of $11/share​

June 14 (Reuters) -

* Athenex Inc shares open at $12.00‍ in debut on The NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share​
