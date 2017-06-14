版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Athenex prices public offering of 6 mln shares priced at $11/shr

June 14 Athenex Inc

* Athenex, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
