版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Athenex says raised $20 mln in debt financing

May 3 Athenex Inc (IPO-KNPC.O) -

* Athenex Inc says raised $20 million in debt financing - SEC filing

* Disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $20 million Source text - (bit.ly/2p50LZn) Further company coverage:
