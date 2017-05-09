版本:
2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Athersys reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 9 Athersys Inc

* Athersys reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus $15.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue view $638,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
