BRIEF-Athersys reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Athersys Inc
* Athersys reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus $15.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue view $638,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia