BRIEF-ATI posts Q1 earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* ATI announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 sales $866 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $846.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - continue to estimate that 2017 capital expenditures will be $125 million, with $25 million expended in Q1 2017
* Allegheny - HPMC segment remains on track for 2017 sales growth of about 10 pct, and low-double-digit operating profit as a percentage of sales
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - do not expect to pay any U.S. Federal Income taxes in 2017 due to net operating loss carryforwards
* Allegheny Technologies - have support from agent bank to extend duration of $100 million abl term loan from due date in November 2017 to September 2020
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - beyond 2017, we continue to expect capital expenditures to average no more than $100 million annually for next several years
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - closed operations costs in fiscal year 2017 are expected to be higher than in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.