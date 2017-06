May 23 Atico Mining Corp

* Atico reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales rose 42 percent to $17.2 million

* Atico mining corp - for remaining quarters of 2017, company anticipates a decrease in cost per tonne of processed ore

* Atico mining - net income for three months ended march 31, 2017 amounted to $1.29 million, compared with income of $1.97 million for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: