BRIEF-Atkore International Group Q2 adjusted EPS $0.35

BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 9 Atkore International Group Inc:
* Atkore International Group Inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 sales $372.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.1 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order