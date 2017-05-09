版本:
BRIEF-Atkore International Group Q2 adjusted EPS $0.35

May 9 Atkore International Group Inc:

* Atkore International Group Inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales $372.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
