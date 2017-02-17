版本:
BRIEF-Atkore International prices offering at $25.00 per share

Feb 16 Atkore International Group Inc

* Atkore International Group Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

* Says secondary public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $25.00 per share

* Will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares being sold in this offering

