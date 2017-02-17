BRIEF-Atkore International prices offering at $25.00 per share

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 16 Atkore International Group Inc
* Atkore International Group Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Says secondary public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $25.00 per share
* Will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares being sold in this offering
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset