BRIEF-Atlanta Gold announces agreement with holders of its notes and debentures

* Atlanta Gold announces agreement with holders of its notes and debentures

* Atlanta Gold Inc - reached agreement with holders of $2 million principal amount convertible debentures and $6.1 million principal amount senior secured notes

* Atlanta Gold - agreement to settle accrued and unpaid interest on debentures and notes totaling c$1.7 million and to extend maturity of notes by one year

* Atlanta Gold Inc - maturity date of outstanding notes will be extended by one year to august 31, 2019