BRIEF-Atlanta Gold announces financings with Jipangu Inc

March 29 Atlanta Gold Inc:
* Has reached agreements to issue a total of 26.4 million
common shares for aggregate consideration of C$2.4 million to
Jipangu Inc
* In addition, Jipangu has agreed to subscribe for 14.9
million common shares at a price of C$0.09 per share
* Atlanta Gold announces financings with Jipangu
* Jipangu will have right to nominate up to one-half of co's
Board for so long as Jipangu beneficially owns not less than 50%
of co's shares
* Jipangu currently owns 19.5% of co's outstanding shares &
upon completion of transactions, will own 52.2% of the then
outstanding shares
* Net proceeds from financing will be used to pay down
default interest on company's senior secured notes and
debentures
