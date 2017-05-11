版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 08:10 BJT

BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO

May 10 Atlanta Gold Inc

* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options

* Atlanta Gold inc - announce appointment of R. David Russell as (interim) president and chief executive officer of company effective May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐