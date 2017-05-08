版本:
BRIEF-Atlantic Alliance and Cannabis Property REIT Kalyx Development Inc announce business combination and proposed private placement

May 8 Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp :

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp and Cannabis Property REIT Kalyx Development Inc announce business combination and proposed private placement

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership-entered into a merger agreement under which, subject to certain closing conditions, Kalyx will merge with and into AAPC

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger, aapc attributed current, pre-transaction value of Kalyx at approximately $60 million

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger, aapc attributed current, post-transaction market capitalization of approximately $75 million

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership- surviving public company, which is expected to be organized as Maryland Corporation, will be re-named Kalyx Properties Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
