BRIEF-Atlantic Alliance and Cannabis Property REIT Kalyx Development Inc announce business combination and proposed private placement

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp and Cannabis Property
REIT Kalyx Development Inc announce business combination and
proposed private placement
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership-entered into a merger
agreement under which, subject to certain closing conditions,
Kalyx will merge with and into AAPC
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger,
aapc attributed current, pre-transaction value of Kalyx at
approximately $60 million
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger,
aapc attributed current, post-transaction market capitalization
of approximately $75 million
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership- surviving public company,
which is expected to be organized as Maryland Corporation, will
be re-named Kalyx Properties Inc
