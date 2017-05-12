BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Atlantic American Corp :
* Atlantic American reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $43.9 million versus $41.7 million
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
* Says net loss in quarter attributable to higher than expected levels of claims in both life and health lines of business
* Book value per common share $ 4.97 as of March 31 2017 versus $ 4.89 as of December 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project