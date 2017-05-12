BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02

May 12 Atlantic American Corp :

* Atlantic American reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $43.9 million versus $41.7 million

* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016

* Says net loss in quarter attributable to higher than expected levels of claims in both life and health lines of business

* Book value per common share $ 4.97 as of March 31 2017 versus $ 4.89 as of December 31 2016