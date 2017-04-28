BRIEF-Atlantic Capital Bancshares posts Q1 EPS of $0.13

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taxable equivalent net interest income was unchanged at $19.5 million in q1 of 2017 compared to q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes