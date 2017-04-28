版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Atlantic Capital Bancshares Q1 EPS $0.13

April 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Increased qtrly taxable equivalent net interest margin to 3.20% compared to 3.11% in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐