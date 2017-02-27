BRIEF-Atlantica Yield says expected further adjusted EBITDA for 2017 in range of $760 mln to $810 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Feb 27 Atlantica Yield Plc
* Atlantica yield reports full year 2016 financial results
* Atlantica yield plc - expected further adjusted ebitda for 2017 in range of $760 million to $810 million
* Atlantica yield plc - sees cafd for year 2017 in range of $170 million to $190 million
* Atlantica yield plc - signed a letter of intent for acquisition of a 12.5% interest in a 114-mile transmission line located in arizona and california
* Atlantica yield plc - qtrly basic loss per share attributable to atlantica yield plc $0.15
* Atlantica yield plc - qtrly revenue $208.8 million versus $215 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $174.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts