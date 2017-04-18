版本:
BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide dispatchers ratify labor agreement

April 18 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Atlas Air Worldwide dispatchers ratify labor agreement

* Four-year extension agreement follows an initial five-year contract that was ratified in 2012

* Announced ratification of collective bargaining agreement with dispatchers of Atlas Air Inc, Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc

* Agreement includes pay increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
