BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide dispatchers ratify labor agreement

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Atlas Air Worldwide dispatchers ratify labor agreement
* Four-year extension agreement follows an initial five-year contract that was ratified in 2012
* Announced ratification of collective bargaining agreement with dispatchers of Atlas Air Inc, Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc
* Agreement includes pay increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.