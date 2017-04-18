版本:
BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings says CEO William Flynn's 2016 total compensation was $13.5 mln

April 18 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* CEO William Flynn's 2016 total compensation was $13.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2okKP5t) Further company coverage:
