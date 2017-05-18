版本:
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide increased senior notes offering size to $260 mln

May 18 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
