BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide places three freighters with unit of Hong Kong airlines

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* Atlas air worldwide holdings - announced ACMI placement of 3 747-400 freighters with Hong Kong Air Cargo Carrier Limited, a unit of Hong Kong airlines

* The 3 aircraft will be operated by Atlas Air, Inc. and will fly on behalf of Hong Kong air cargo

* First aircraft will enter service in September 2017 and will serve routes between Asia and United States

* Second and third aircraft are expected to commence operation during 2018