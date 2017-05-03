版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Atlas air worldwide reports placement of 2 boeing 747-8 freighters into ACMI service

May 3 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Placement of 2 boeing 747-8 freighters into ACMI service for Cathay Pacific Cargo; new 747-8F service is scheduled to begin in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
