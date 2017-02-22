版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Atlas Financial anticipates Q4 book value of $10.35-$10.55 per common share

Feb 22 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:

* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc says anticipates book value to be in range of $10.35 to $10.55 per common share diluted as at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐