BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings announces 650,000 share repurchase program

March 21 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc

* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 650,000 share repurchase program

* Atlas Financial Holdings - repurchase program will be funded using co's working capital and is subject to terms and conditions of its existing debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
