BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings Prices $25 mln of senior notes

April 21 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:

* Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Prices $25.0 million of senior notes

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc - priced an offering of $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2022

* Notes were priced at a price equal to 100 pct of aggregate principal amount of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
