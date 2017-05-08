版本:
BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.40

May 8 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:

* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $49.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
