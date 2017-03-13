BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings Q4 loss per share $1.13

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:
* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 loss per share $1.13
* Q4 revenue $46.3 million
* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc says book value per common share on December 31, 2016 was $10.54, compared to $10.15 at December 31, 2015
* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc qtrly gross premium written decreased by 0.8% to $52.0 million
* Atlas Financial - "looking forward we see less headwind from shifting across segments and more potential for expansion in overall addressable market"
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit