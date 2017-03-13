版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings Q4 loss per share $1.13

March 13 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:

* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 loss per share $1.13

* Q4 revenue $46.3 million

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc says book value per common share on December 31, 2016 was $10.54, compared to $10.15 at December 31, 2015

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc qtrly gross premium written decreased by 0.8% to $52.0 million

* Atlas Financial - "looking forward we see less headwind from shifting across segments and more potential for expansion in overall addressable market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐