BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings Q4 loss per share $1.13

March 13 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:

* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 loss per share $1.13

* Q4 revenue $46.3 million

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc says book value per common share on December 31, 2016 was $10.54, compared to $10.15 at December 31, 2015

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc qtrly gross premium written decreased by 0.8% to $52.0 million

* Atlas Financial - "looking forward we see less headwind from shifting across segments and more potential for expansion in overall addressable market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: