BRIEF-Atlassian Corp reports Q3 loss per share $0.08

April 27 Atlassian Corporation Plc-
* Atlassian announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue rose 36 percent to $159.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $156.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 total revenue is expected to be in range of $170
million to $172 million
* Q4 net loss per diluted share is expected to be
approximately $0.10 on an ifrs basis
* Q4 net income per diluted share is expected to be
approximately $0.08 on a non-ifrs basis
* Fy 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $616
million to $618 million
* Fy 2017 net loss per diluted share is expected to be
approximately $0.20 on an ifrs basis
* Fy 2017 net income per diluted share is expected to be
approximately $0.35 on a non-ifrs basis
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $15
million in fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $171.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $613.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
