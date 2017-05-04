版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Atlatsa announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

May 4 Atlatsa Resources Corp:

* Atlatsa announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and appointment of acting CFO

* Says Reinhardt Van Wyk appointed acting CFO

* Says CFO Boipelo Lekubo resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
