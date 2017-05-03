BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q2 EPS $1.52 from cont ops

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Atmos Energy Corp:
* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2017 second quarter and six months; reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are still expected to range between $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion
* Atmos Energy Corp -sees FY net income from continuing operations is still expected to be in range of $365 million to $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.