BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q2 EPS $1.52 from cont ops

May 3 Atmos Energy Corp:

* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2017 second quarter and six months; reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are still expected to range between $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion

* Atmos Energy Corp -sees FY net income from continuing operations is still expected to be in range of $365 million to $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: