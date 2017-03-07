版本:
BRIEF-Atomera Q4 loss per share $0.28

March 7 Atomera Inc:

* Q4 loss per share $0.28

* Atomera Inc - company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
