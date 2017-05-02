版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Atomera reports Q1 loss per share $0.29

May 2 Atomera Inc

* Atomera Incorporated provides first quarter update

* Q1 loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
