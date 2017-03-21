版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Atossa Genetics amends qtrly loss to $0.04/shr in Form 10-Q amendment for qtr ended June 30, 2016

March 21 Atossa Genetics Inc:

* Atossa Genetics Inc - amendment no. 1 to quarterly report on Form 10-Q amends company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Atossa Genetics-incorrectly stated in 10-Q the loss per common share for three months ended June 30, 2016 as $0.05 rather than correct amount of $0.04 Source text: (bit.ly/2mL3NRa) Further company coverage:
