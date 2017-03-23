版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Atossa Genetics files for public offering of up to 4 mln units

March 23 Atossa Genetics Inc:

* Atossa Genetics - files for public offering of up to 4 million units

* Atossa Genetics - each unit consists of one share of co's common stock and one warrant for 0.5 shares of common stock

* Atossa Genetics - had previously filed for offering of up to 3.5 million units Source text :(bit.ly/2nUNXVU) Further company coverage:
