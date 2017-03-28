版本:
BRIEF-Atossa Genetics now sees public offering of up to 1.0 mln class A units

March 28 Atossa Genetics Inc

* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing

* In addition, files for 4,000 class b units consisting of series a convertible preferred stock and warrants

* Atossa genetics - had previously filed for offering of up to 4 million units consisting of one common share and one warrant for 0.5 shares of common stock Source text : bit.ly/2nfePiN Further company coverage:
