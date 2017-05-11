版本:
BRIEF-Atossa Genetics qtrly loss per basic common share $0.45

May 11 Atossa Genetics Inc:

* Qtrly loss per basic common share $0.45

* "we are in the research and development phase and do not generate revenue"

* Plans to commence a phase 2 clinical study of endoxifen in second half of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2qYPv5E) Further company coverage:
