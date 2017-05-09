版本:
BRIEF-Atossa Genetics receives approval from institutional review board for continuation of its fulvestrant microcatheter phase 2 study

May 9 Atossa Genetics Inc:

* Atossa Genetics receives approval from institutional review board for continuation of its fulvestrant microcatheter phase 2 study

* Atossa Genetics - institutional review board associated with montefiore medical center approved fulvestrant microcatheter phase 2 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
