版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Atossa Genetics receives positive safety committee assessment

June 26 Atossa Genetics Inc

* Atossa genetics says received positive interim safety assessment of first cohort receiving proprietary oral endoxifen in phase 1 dose escalation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
