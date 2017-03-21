版本:
BRIEF-Atricure names two new members to its board of directors

March 21 Atricure Inc

* Atricure names two new members to its board of directors

* Regina Groves and B. Kristine Johnson have been appointed to its board of directors

* Michael Hooven and Karen Robards, two existing members of board of directors, will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
