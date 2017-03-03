BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender

March 3 Atrion Corp

* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender

* Atrion - credit agreement provides for $75 million revolving credit facility with feature for co to increases revolving credit facility of up to $50.0 million

* Atrion - credit agreement replaces the loan and security agreement dated november 12, 1999 - sec filing

* Atrion - credit agreement will mature on february 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: