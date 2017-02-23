版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Atrion reports Q4 earnings per share $3.00

Feb 23 Atrion Corp-

* Atrion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $3.00

* Q4 revenue $33.3 million versus $32.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐