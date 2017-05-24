版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces increase to bought deal financing

May 24 Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp:

* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing

* Underwriters to purchase $22 million principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000/debenture

* Offering of debentures is expected to close on or about June 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

