2017年 6月 15日

BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes

June 14 AT&T Inc

* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
