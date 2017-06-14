版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-AT&T files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. Sec to file for potential offering of global notes due 2037 ‍​

June 14 At&T Inc

* AT&T Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC to file for potential offering of global notes due 2037 - SEC Filing‍​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
