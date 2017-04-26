版本:
BRIEF-AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline contract negotiations

April 26 At&T Inc:

* AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline contract negotiations

* Five-year agreement covers nearly 5,000 wireline employees primarily in Illinois and Northwest Indiana

* Current contract expires on June 24, 2017

* Tentative agreement reached by units with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council T-3 in wireline contract negotiations

* Also announced it will hire 1,000 people into IBEW-represented jobs in next five years, including a new call center in Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
