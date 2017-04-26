BRIEF-AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline contract negotiations

April 26 At&T Inc:
* AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline
contract negotiations
* Five-year agreement covers nearly 5,000 wireline employees
primarily in Illinois and Northwest Indiana
* Current contract expires on June 24, 2017
* Tentative agreement reached by units with International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council T-3 in wireline
contract negotiations
* Also announced it will hire 1,000 people into
IBEW-represented jobs in next five years, including a new call
center in Chicago
