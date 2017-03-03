版本:
2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-AT&T Inc Says communications workers of America vote to ratify agreement covering former directv employees in four states

March 3 AT&T Inc:

* AT&T Inc says communications workers of America vote to ratify agreement covering former directv employees in four states

* AT&T-agreement covers nearly 280 employees in Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico and Oregon, and places employees into appendix to existing labor contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
