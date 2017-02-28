版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-AT&T Inc says company expects its 2017 capital expenditure to be in US$22 billion range

Feb 28 At&T Inc

* AT&T Inc says company expects its 2017 capital expenditure to be in US$22 billion range

* Says targeted investment plans for 2017 include enhancing and expanding our innovative platforms and solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
