2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-AT&T Inc says created a new global public sector organization

April 3 AT&T Inc

* AT&T Inc says created a new global public sector organization and named AT&T executive Kay Kapoor to lead it

* AT&T Inc - Kapoor, who has led AT&T's federal business for four years, will be president of new group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
