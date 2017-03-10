版本:
2017年 3月 10日

BRIEF-AT&T Inc says starting friday, AT&T GoPhone customers can get unlimited data for $60 a month after they sign up for autopay

March 10 AT&T Inc

* AT&T Inc - starting friday, AT&T GoPhone customers can get unlimited data for $60 a month after they sign up for autopay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
