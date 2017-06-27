版本:
BRIEF-AT&T launches 5G trial with DIRECTV NOW in Austin

June 27 AT&T Inc

* AT&T launches 5G trial with DIRECTV NOW in Austin

* AT&T Inc - Expect that trial will provide speeds up to 1 gigabit per second using mmWave spectrum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
