BRIEF-AT&T launches 5G trial with DIRECTV NOW in Austin

BRIEF-Chemours sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA above $1.25 bln
June 27 AT&T Inc
* AT&T launches 5G trial with DIRECTV NOW in Austin
* AT&T Inc - Expect that trial will provide speeds up to 1 gigabit per second using mmWave spectrum
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 28 Real estate investment trust Government Properties Income Trust said on Wednesday it agreed to buy First Potomac Realty Trust in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, including debt.